Fatal weekend crash on FM 1179 leaves one dead, another hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas — Two people involved in a fatal crash yesterday are being identified.

DPS says Mario Juarez of Bryan was traveling eastbound on FM 1179 when he over-corrected and rolled his SUV.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger Jasso Aguilar, also of Bryan, was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!