Fans welcome Aggie baseball team home from championship loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggie baseball team fell short to continue the chase of the NCAA College World Series championship, but fans were excited to give them all an Aggie-sized welcome home at Blue Bell Park on Thursday.

Despite the triple-digit temperatures, fans patiently waited for their arrival.

Fans told 25 News they believe with leadership like Coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Aggies' next appearance in Omaha shouldn’t be long at all.

“[He’s] committed,” said Jerral Wyer, an alumnus and Aggie baseball fan. “[He’s] committed to the players, committed to the university - no one represents any better than Coach Schlossnagle. It’s amazing what he came in here [as]... the result speaks for itself year one...we are just getting started,” said Wyer.

As the Aggies have closed out another season, fans said they are ready to see what Coach Schlossnagle will bring next.