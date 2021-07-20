Community turns to prayer as local teacher battles COVID-19 for weeks

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — A local non-profit Christian school is asking for prayers, as one of its educators has been battling COVID-19 in the hospital for weeks now.

Andrew Cook is a man of a God and a lover of music.

"When Andrew is in his most stressful moments, he's always prayed, and he's always sang," James Inmon, executive director, Still Creek Ranch shared with KRHD 25 News.

That's why is family and friends are using the power of the two to help him pull through his battle with coronavirus.

"It's been very important to us for him to have praise and worship music in his room in ICU," Amber Cook, his wife said.

"We had employees, we had friends, lots that gathered outside of his hospital room and we prayed for him there and we sang," Inmon added.

Cook learned he had COVID-19 in late June, after his pregnant wife, Amber, had tested positive. At first, he was asymptomatic.

About a week later, his symptoms got worse.

He's been in the hospital on a ventilator since July 3rd. Just recently showing small signs of recovery.

"They said he was tapping his hand with the beat of the music and then today, I was talking about his music, and he was nodding his head," Cook said.

Up until Tuesday, visitors were not allowed into the room.

That didn't stop his wife from visiting every day.

Friends and family remember the joy his love for music and performance has brought them and looking forward to the day they can enjoy it with him again.

Andrew Cook was a part of a school play. His performance earned him an award from the school and students.

"We had one part left and needed to be filled. It happened to be the part of an elderly woman named Emily Plain. He played it by daunting a wig and a dress. And it was hilarious. We just love having Andrew here and we just want him back as quick as possible,"Inmon said.

Still Creek Ranch arranged a meal train to help the Cook family and is asking for more prayers until he reaches a full recovery.

