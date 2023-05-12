Fallen Cameron officer's family thanks community for support

CAMERON, Texas — Cameron police officer Sgt. Joshua Clouse was killed in a late-night shootout on Wednesday, and his family has released a statement to the public — thanking the community for their support and honoring their fallen loved one.

The statement reads,

"Josh died doing what he loved by protecting and serving the community. The outpouring of love and support from our community and from across the state has touched our hearts deeply. Although our hearts are heavy now, we have such peace knowing that Josh is with his Heavenly Father. He has given us the peace that passes all understanding even though we lost a true Hero. We know that we can do all things through Christ who gives us strength and we will overcome. In being true to Josh's memory and the amazing man of God he was, we would like to take this moment to let everyone know that if you don't know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, please reach out to Brad Dusenberry of Harvest Bible Church in Rockdale. His cell phone number will be with the Cameron Police Department. We would also like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Acosta."

DONATION INFORMATION

Joshua Clouse Memorial Fund

Citizens National Bank

P.O. Drawer 111

Cameron, TX 76520

Please make check payable to Josh Clouse Memorial Fund. You may mail a donation or drop by the bank at 118 S. Houston Cameron. Please include your name with your donation.