Faith in Action pumpkin patch ready for fall season

BRYAN, Texas — It’s that time of year… to fall into a pumpkin patch.

Despite drought conditions this summer, the Faith in Action pumpkin patch is ready for you and your family to come out this autumnal season.

“It is put on by the Faith in Action committee, which is a committee part of Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity,” said Carl Orozco, director of development, Habitat for Humanity BCS.

25 News spoke with another local pumpkin patch off camera.

Due to our soil conditions, they commented how pumpkins are extremely hard to grow here in the Brazos Valley.

“We get our pumpkins from a company called Pumpkins USA,” said Orozco. “These pumpkins are grown on an Indian reservation in New Mexico. They did not have that problem with the drought and everything like that. We had plenty of pumpkins available for us this year.”

Being in the community for almost a decade, people look forward to this pumpkin patch.

“After eight years in the community, we have become a cornerstone in the community, so a lot of people are coming out here and getting involved because there’s a lot of photo opportunities,” said Orozco. “The hay bells behind us give us a great opportunity for people to get great photos. Purchased pumpkins help support Habitat for Humanity.”

Taking advantage of those photo opportunities is Sarah Stephens.

She’s a student at Texas A&M University and came along with her friend for fall pictures.

“You can always come to a pumpkin patch,” said Stephens. “No matter how old you are. It’s always great for pictures. I know the older you get, the more pictures you take, and so it’s super fun to just come and feel the fall vibes.”

Stephens’ friend Sami Shavlan says the pumpkin patch brings back childhood memories.

“It honestly brings back the memories of when I was a kid,” said Shavlan, a Blinn student. “I would come here with my family, and I love fall so much. Coming here makes me really..."

The pumpkin patch has a variety of pumpkins to choose from.

All proceeds will go towards helping build a home for a family in need.

“Look at how cute it is,” said Stephens. “It’s so little and they have all sorts of colors and all sorts of sizes. Great for everyone. It’s perfect.”

If you have time to carve out your day, the pumpkin patch will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Faith in Action pumpkin patch will be open through Oct. 31.