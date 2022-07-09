Extreme high temps projected to near ERCOTS reserve

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — ERCOT is projecting this weekend's high temps will cause demand to reach levels of capacity.

According to ERCOT supply and demand charts, it shows earlier this afternoon the demand for load reached capacity. But even though those numbers may look fearful Bill Flores with ERCOT said the reserve the council has collected should hopefully get Texans through the weekend.

"It’s very very unlikely that number one is that we have lower industrial demand and lower commercial demand on the weekends and so even though we’re going to be setting record demand levels for weekend usage it’s not likely the reserves look like their pretty good,” said Flores.

Flores said Monday is where things may get a little tricky, but he believes in the hard work of ERCOT to ensure Texas has excess capacity of load to use.

Flores would also like to remind residents to be mindful of using your dishwasher, stove, and other electrical appliances between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. where the demand is highest.