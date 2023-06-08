Explore prehistoric times with Dinosaur Adventure this weekend in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — When is the last time you’ve seen a dinosaur? Sounds prehistoric right?

For this weekend only, the kiddos and family can come out to Dinosaur Adventure at the Brazos County Expo Center.

You can travel back to 65 million years ago and meet giant and baby dinosaurs, a fossil search, take a ride on your favorite dinosaur, and themed obstacle courses.

“There’s an attraction site where it’s just endless fun,” said Christopher Plakut. “Bounce houses, the kids go nuts in bounce houses. They light up because they see how big our bounce houses are. You can ride a Jurassic jeep, your favorite dinosaur. We even got Trixie the Triceratops you can ride, which is one of our newest members to the Dinosaur Adventure.”

The dinosaur exhibit is this weekend June 10 (9 a.m. until 8 p.m.) through June 11 (9 a.m. until 7 p.m.)

You can purchase your tickets here.