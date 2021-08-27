Experts explain the secret behind picking the perfect sunscreen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As the summer heat continues to roll through the Brazos Valley - experts at Texas A&M are reminding folks to keep the sunscreen handy while spending time outside.

Overexposure to the sun can result in severe sunburns, sun poisoning, and a higher risk for skin cancers.

As a result, experts are recommending residents use sunscreen with a higher sun protection factor or SPF.

"If you have very sensitive skin to the sun, I would at least go 30 but always having higher is better and depending on the type of skin," said Delaney Ivy, clinical assistant professor, Texas A&M College of Pharmacy. "So if you have kids and kids have more sensitive skin in general, you want to make sure that the active ingredient is zinc-oxide because that's typically a little bit easier for the skin to tolerate."

Professor Ivy adds that sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours while spending time outside.

