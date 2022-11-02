Experts advise to steer clear from wildlife after bat found near Kyle Field

While the Aggies were away a few visitors were trying to score some early seats this past Saturday. We’re talking about bats.

A wildlife biologist with the Brazos County Texas Parks and Wildlife, Bobby Allcorn, said he recommends avoiding contact and leaving it to the professionals.

“The main thing really is if you don’t have to confront that wild animal – just don’t, most of the time they are just trying to figure out the best way to get away so let them be and let them move on their own terms," said Allcorn.

The Aggies return to Kyle Field this Saturday against the Florida Gators and A&M facilities officials are saying that if you see something say something and report it to personnel especially if it’s an animal.