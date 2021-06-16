Experts advise Brazos Valley farmers and ranchers to be mindful of recent rainfall

COLLEGE STATION, TX — With area rivers and waterways still overflowing from recent rainfall, experts at A&M AgriLife are reminding farmers and ranchers to keep their emergency plans in place and continue to protect their animals from the high waters.

Farmlands and grazing pastures near the rivers are likely still flooded by flash floods and the rainfall and the aftermath of the flooding have likely left hazards that could lead to animal injury or even death. Some noteworthy hazards include weakened structures, damaged gates and fences, unstable creek beds, and even contamination to the animals' drinking water supply.

"A lot of times we'll see floodwaters can actually enter the casing of private water and cause contamination to that drinking water source so we always recommend individuals to have those tested after a flood event to make sure that they're still safe to drink as they return back to their property." shared Monty Dozier, program director of Disaster Assessment Recovery Unit, Texas A&M.

Dozier adds that ranchers should also have a form of identification for their cattle such as a brand or ear tag in the event cattle get displaced by severe weather.

