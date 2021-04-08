Experience 'The Gardens at Texas A&M' through a new light

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Live performances were another experience stripped away by the pandemic.

But the Academy for the Visual Performance Arts at Texas A&M is working to revive it with an outdoor immersive experience.

'Growing Harmony' is a free app that will take you on a musical journey. The catch is you have to be in 'The Gardens at Texas A&M University' for it to work.

"When you enter the garden, the app knows where you are. As you move through them, and you hear a score, a composition, an album," Dr. James R. Ball III, Director of Academy for the Visual Performing Arts and Assistant professor, Department of Performance Studies shared with KRHD 25 News.

"It was kind of a bit more upbeat, but it matched really well with all of the beautiful scenery," Caroline Masters, Texas A&M biomedical science sophomore said.

Only the music follows your lead.

"You are deep within the music, and how you move, how you traverse The Gardens changes the music that you hear," Ball said.

"It's almost like an interactive performance. You get to take part in this beautiful art piece and you kind of get to have your own internal art that you get to spin whatever way you want in your mind," Masters said.

Similar to a live performance, the compositions can only be accessed for a limited time.

"It's really an event, right? You're not downloading an album that you can just listen to at any time. You have to be here, and you have to be here within a certain period to hear it at all," Ball said.

There are three phases of the compositions by Holladay Brothers and Sozo Artists. Each lasts about a month.

Phase one will be available to listen. Through the month of April.

Phase two will start at the end of June and phase three will be in October.