Exosent Engineering expanding into new, larger facility with hopes of doubling number of employees

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A College Station company is building a new manufacturing facility and hopes to double its workforce.

Exosent Engineering in College Station makes trailers and cargo tanks to transport liquid petroleum gas. With lower centers of gravity compared to traditional LPG transports, Exosent says their trailers are 30% safer, providing owners with up to 20% insurance savings and 10% fuel savings.

“Exosent took the standard pressure vessel and made it safer by about 30%, reducing the potential of these vessels to roll over,” said UV Doron, president and co-founder of Exosent Engineering.

After a decade in south College Station, the company announced Tuesday it will be moving later this year in an effort to keep up with customer demand, but they're staying in the Brazos Valley.

“The kind of people that like to be in the College Station, Brazos Valley-area, we have similar and aligned interests,” said Doron. “So, the workforce we have aligned interests with what our interests are. You know, it's a safe community, it's small, it has the small-town feeling but you get the utilities that we need.”

Exosent's short-term goal is to double its current workforce of 38 employees, which includes welders, fabricators, engineers, and managers, in the next three years.

“We tend not to hire people that have predetermined skills, so even though we are skilled labor, what we have found, at least over the last 30 years, is that we aspire to hire with morality and ethics. We can teach them the skills, we cannot teach them morality or ethics,” said Doron.

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC) says local schools do a good job of providing that workforce.

“One of the things we've really seen is this amazing collaboration happening with the independent school districts, so the CTE program as well as the Blinn College district and Rellis, to see the workforce alliance really come together and prepare our workforce for the jobs of tomorrow," said Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of the BVEDC.

Exosent will be moving from a 19,000-square-foot facility in College Station to a 73,000-square-food building in Milican.

“Exosent launched, grew, and is now relocating in the Brazos Valley from a leased facility to their own facility," said Prochaska.

Construction is set to begin this summer with the grand opening planned for the fall.

