EXCLUSIVE: Law enforcement escorts Christopher Ramirez for his homecoming celebration

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — The community of Plantersville gathered to celebrate the miraculous homecoming of three-year-old Christopher Ramirez.

It's a homecoming like no other, all those involved in the search for Christopher Ramirez now gather to bring him home.

Constable Blake Jarvis was motivated by Sheriff Don Sowell to pursue being a peace officer. He has served Grimes County for the last 23 years.

“Just trying to utilize some of my prior experience of being over investigations for Grime's County and being an investigator for a long time,” said Blake Jarvis, precinct two for constable for Grimes County.

Being a small piece of this big puzzle is a proud moment for him. Constable Jarvis was able to witness the mother and son's first embrace.

“Honestly just a proud moment to see a mom back with her son,” shared Jarvis.

Knowing he has a son of his own is what drove him through the long nights searching for Christopher.

”To have a dad that’s out there and see him on the news and see everyone kind of look at him like a hero,” said the constable's son, Landon Jarvis.

Jarvis was selected to lead the procession for Christopher, he said there’s nothing like these moments.

”This is one of the most rewarding moments this is what we do for being a public servant, I mean public servant is not always made to put people in jail but to save people's lives,” said Jarvis.

But he was most excited to award Christopher with a badge of honor for his strength.

“The fact that law enforcement is out there putting their lives on the line in order to help every citizen," added Jarvis. "It’s kind of worth it to see the smile on their face at the end when there's a good outcome."

Constable Jarvis looks forward to seeing the young man Christopher will grow up to be.

After the missing toddler was found, Ramirez spent two nights in the hospital before being released from the hospital.