Ex-Bryan police officer accused of driving drunk during funeral escort

BRYAN, Texas — A former Bryan police officer was arrested after the department said she was drunk driving while working a funeral procession.

Kristen Nichole Johnson. 36, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for Driving While Intoxicated.

According to police, Johnson was working a funeral escort with other officers on Sept. 2.

During the funeral escort, the other officers noticed multiple things about Johnson’s behavior that concerned them, the department said in a news release.

After the escort, two sergeants spoke with Johnson “where they observed multiple behaviors indicative of intoxication.”

They conducted a field sobriety test and took a blood sample.

The department also launched an internal affairs investigation. Police said Johnson resigned "shortly after."

The results of the blood test – which came back on Sept. 16 -- confirmed “Johnson was under the influence of alcohol.”

Johnson was arrested Wednesday and released on a $3,000 bond.