'Everybody has a dream': Lincoln Recreation Center inspiring future leaders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — ”Everybody has a dream, Dr. King had a dream," said Karl Mooney, College Station Mayor.

"I think most of us in our community share that dream,"

In honor of the civil rights activist, the Lincoln Recreation Center is inspiring locals to serve the community by learning the impact of selfless service.

”I grew up in the era in the ’60s and Dr. King was absolutely there," said Mooney.

"I still remember watching on black and white TV his speech from there, under the shadows of the Washington monument,”

Just like Mooney, Isiah Smith said he looks towards Dr. King's wise words when bringing the community together to do good.

”This is a community center for everyone and that’s the most important message," said Smith, assistant supervisor, Lincoln Recreation Center.

"So every year, we try to focus on a specific quote or something MLK might have said and this year, we selected service,

"He said everyone can be great because anybody can serve,”

The community clean-up welcomed all ages, even kiddos.

“It’s important for them to participate because they're the leaders of tomorrow,” said Mooney.

Witnessing the kids brave the weather for the goodness of their community, Smith hopes this will inspire others as it has for him.

“You hope that people are inspired to give back, it’s nice to see that someone is inspired," said Smith.

"And they do want to make things better and it inspires you to do more,”

As the celebrations continue, the Lincoln center will be serving the community with a job fair.

At least 20 employers will be in attendance on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.