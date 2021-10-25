Equine veterinarian with Texas A&M vet school arrested on animal cruelty charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An equine veterinarian with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences is fighting an animal cruelty charge.

Dr. Ashlee Elane Watts, 44, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Monday.

She is charged with cruelty to livestock animals physical abuse.

According to the jail log, the incident happened in December 2019. Specifics about the case are not yet available.

Watts was released from jail Monday on a $10,000 bond.

KRHD reached out to Texas A&M for comment about the arrest.

President M. Katherine Banks released the following statement:

"After learning of these concerning allegations Friday, I called for an immediate inquiry into the incident, as well as a review of our internal reporting processes for such incidents.

Animal health, well-being and passionate care are central to the mission of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

The College is fully cooperating with the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners and local authorities as they examine this case."

KRHD also made attempts to reach Watts and her attorney. So far, those attempts have been unsuccessful.