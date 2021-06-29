Entrepreneurship boot camp changing the lives of Brazos Valley veterans

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Texas A&M's business school is invested in helping post 9/11 veterans navigate their life after serving, but they are looking for more community help.

Erik Moratzka went through the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans back in 2013.

"Oh, it was phenomenal, life-changing," Moratzka shared with KRHD 25 News.

A week after graduating from the program, Moratzka launched his own business and has been his own boss ever since.

"I was terrified to do that. That's a huge leap. And it worked out" Moratzka said.

The executive director has seen hundreds just like Moratzka overcome their fears through this program boot camp-styled program.

"Folks that have faced some of the most horrendous and threatening scenarios, and here this person was afraid of starting their own business, and now with the program, they've felt empowered, and they felt educated to be successful in something that scared them," Blake Petty, executive director, McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship said.

"Don't be scared. A lot of people are scared of failure. That happens it's life," Daniel Hux, veteran said.

Hux sees the value in this weeklong program to help fellow veterans enter the entrepreneurial world.

"Some people, they just need a little bit of a nudge, and even though it's a weeklong, that could be the foundation of starting something great," Hux said.

So grateful for EBV, Moratzka serves as a mentor every year.

"It's really important to just offer your ear, your time," Moratzka said.

The program is looking for mentors to help guide participants this July.

"As a mentor myself, I can absolutely guarantee you get as much perhaps even more out of this experience," Petty said.

This year's program will go on from July 10-17.

You can apply online here and choose what days and times will work for you.

