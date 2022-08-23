Entergy to build hurricane-resistant service center in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Entergy is building a new hurricane-resistant facility in Beaumont, Texas.

The roughly 71,000-square-foot facility will be located at US Highway 287 and Chinn Road.

Texas DPS said the property for the facility is now a part of their I-10/US 69 interchange project.

Entergy Texas is currently working with a local general contractor to build the first phase.

About 50 Entergy Texas personnel will be assigned to the new facility.

Construction is set to include a new warehouse, laydown yard, service center, maintenance shop and office building.

Entergy said the facility will be designed to withstand a category 4 hurricane, with winds topping at up to 150 miles per hour.

This new storm resiliency facility is being built to, "ensure the safety of our workforce during a storm event," Entergy said in a statement.

“The new facility is an investment that represents Entergy Texas’ commitment to being a strong employer and community member in Southeast Texas,” said Eliecer Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas.

Operations from the new warehouse are set to begin by the end of 2022.

Total construction is set to complete by the year 2024.

As an electricity provider, Entergy Texas serves more than 486,000 customers across 27 counties.