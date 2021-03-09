Endangered Missing Person Found: 51-year-old man from Castlegate

CASTLEGATE, TX — At 1:28 PM. CSPD confirmed via Twitter that Douglass has been located and is uninjured.

Earlier on March 9, the Amber Alert Network for Brazos Valley issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Noble Holt Douglass II.

Officials were warning the public, to not approach Douglass as he was possibly armed with a handgun. Before being found, Douglass was last seen wearing a blackish gray shirt, jeans, and boots at Tonbridge Drive and Dalton Drive (Castlegate II subdivision). He is described as a White male, at 210 lbs and 5'11 in height.

At the original time of this publication, law enforcement believed Douglass to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury to themselves.