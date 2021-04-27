End of Watch: TAMU VMTH working to determine the cause of death for Kozmo, a canine officer with Mesquite PD

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — More than just a canine, Kozmo was a member of the Mesquite Police Department and did what any other officer on any given day would do... protect and serve.

Kozmo, a 5-year-old canine was a member of the Mesquite Police Department since 2017 and gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty Monday.

Texas A and M's Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital is working to determine what may have caused his death.

"These dogs aren't just dogs to us. These are members of our police family. Kozmo was an amazing and loyal dog and ultimately he gave his life the night before last doing what he was trained to do," Lt. Stephen Biggs with the Mesquite Police Department said.

Lt. Biggs says canines are officers too and they are trained accordingly. ".... and they are trained for a particular purpose and ultimately they know they may have to give their life so a life of an other can be saved. That's potentially what happened the other night," Biggs said.

According to Mesquite PD, Monday morning around 2:40 am Mesquite PD was called in to assist a neighboring department in the pursuit of multiple aggravated robbery suspects, during the pursuit spike strips were deployed, disabling the suspects vehicle and the suspects fled on foot.... that's when K9 Kozmo was deployed in an attempt to locate the suspects.

"With the help of another canine and a helicopter we located all of the robbery suspects, but Kozmo was still not located. About an hour and a half after the initial pursuit took place, we located Kozmo in the woods and he was deceased," Lt. Biggs added.

A necropsy, also known as an animal autopsy, is being conducted by Texas A and M's Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital to determine the manner of Kozmo's death.

Thankful, for Texas A and M University Police Department and the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, Lt. Biggs says, Aggieland resources have been there every step of the way.

"They had officers waiting for us there as kind of a procession to bring in Kozmo," Lt. Biggs shared. "As far as the work they are doing... A and M's veterinary program is considered one of the best in the nation. We know Kozmo is in good hands. IF he did die at the hands of someone else, that will be determined, they will find that out, there is no doubt," he added.

Texas A and M University PD says when they heard of the loss of Kozmo they did what any other agency would do... jump in and assist.

"We were honored to step up and assist as much as we could. Certainly, our thoughts and prayers are with the Mesquite PD and we are here to help in any way we can," Josh Deleon, Public Information Officer with TAMU PD said.

Also helping, in different way, is creating a lasting memory, which is exactly what a retired police canine handler and Judge of Region 20's United States Police Canine Association Certification and Competition Aaron Howell did, by capturing video of the two working together... just last week.

"When you get called to a scene with a dog, they are not calling you, they are calling the one you are bringing to it. In the canine world, we have to look for violent felons sometimes.. murder suspects... ag robbery suspects and we have to preform, and that's what we train and train and train and that's what was part of this competition was, was training." Aaron Howell said on the existing video of Kozmo and his handler. "I am fortunate we were just lucky that he can have that. I wish I had that with some of my old dogs, a video of them, instead of a picture," he added.

Lt. Biggs said canines take on an extremely important role within departments. "They do things that we can't do. Their sense of smell is 200x better than ours. Their ability to track. Their agility to engage and ultimately go into a dangerous situation that maybe you don't want to put an officer in or you don't want to have to put an officer in," Lt. Biggs said.

Lt. Biggs says they are going to wait and see what the necropsy tells them and that will determine if there are any additional charges to be filed.

"It's kind of like losing a brother or sister you work with on patrol. Kozmo has worked with everyone the last 4 years. He has gone out on patrol every night with Jason his handler. It's really tough on the handlers because they work with these dogs, they live with these dogs. Jason has probably spent more time with Kozmo in the last 4 years than he has with his family. They are extremely loyal animals and they are trained to do a particular task. Everyone works with Kozmo nightly... he's one of us," Lt. Biggs said. ""He's one of us and he will be sorely missed."

Details on a memorial service with full honors for Kozmo will be announced at a later date.