Emma Hojnacki Scholarship fund accepting applications for Fall 2021

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — In March 2017, the Hojnacki family lost their 4-year-old Emma in a tragic accident while on a family vacation. Like her father, Emma was known to share her father Michael's love of archery.

As a longstanding member of USA Archery and President of the Texas State Archery Association, he and his wife Jennifer have given their blessing to the Brazos County Archery Association to honor their daughter's memory through the 'Emma Hojnacki Scholarship'

Over three years, the Brazos County Archery Association has awarded eight recipients. This year, they will be offering $500 scholarship opportunities to archers seeking post-secondary education in the US for the Fall 2021 semester.

“Emma Hojnacki was a young lady who had a never-ending smile and enthusiasm for life. Her contagious smile and love for everything outdoors including archery were remarkable to all who saw her. While she was just getting started in archery, she left a lasting impression.” the club shared in their news release.

To apply click here.

Applications must be submitted by June 30th, 2021.

If you would like to donate to the Emma Hojnacki Memorial Scholarship fund, please click here.

