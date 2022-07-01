Emergency Room visits expected to increase 4th of July weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 4th of July is a time for friends, family and, celebrating our nation’s independence, but it can also lead to a visit to the emergency room.

Staff at Baylor Scott and White are steadily preparing for the busy holiday weekend.

Debby York, Regional E.R. Director said they're prepared for the unexpected.

“The Fourth of July is an increase in injuries we do see.” Said York. “That with some fireworks, some heat illnesses, so we do expect it to be a bit busier, so we do try to accommodate our staffing based on what we are anticipating,” York said.

According to The Pew Research Center, on average, more than 45,000 people visit hospital emergency rooms for treatment of injuries on both July 4 and 5 – the highest daily numbers in the entire year.

York said most of these injuries are firework-related.

“We do see firework injuries this time of the year," said York. “You know don’t pick them up, let them fully explode and do what they are going to do before you get anywhere near them and of course supervise your kids any time they are around the fireworks.”

KRHD News reported just last year that three Bryan Police Officers were injured while responding to illegal firework activity, with people 10 people being arrested for shooting fireworks at vehicles driving by, shooting fireworks at other people, and lighting fireworks in the middle of the road.

Bryan Police Public Information Officer Kole Taylor remembers.

“It turned into that due to citizens calling and complaining about people shooting fireworks at cars driving by, so we responded, and it escalated.”

Taylor said with an increased presence this holiday weekend their patrols are to ensure extra safety.

“Like every 4th of July, we do increase our patrol the number of calls of service we get are probably one of the most we get throughout the year," said Taylor. “Since I’ve been in the police department - which is over 10 years now, we have always had additional staffing on the 4th of July.”