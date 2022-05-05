Emergency response professionals rappel at Kyle Field, gaining real-world experience

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M TEEX Extension gathered first responders from the area and around the nation to gain real world training in repelling from high structures at Kyle Field.

From the Brazos Valley and countries apart, Shannon Mauras with the Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department said emergencies happen daily and this is the best preparation.

“College Station - it seems like a very safe place, but there is always some way people can get themselves in situations whether its construction or high-line poles.” said Mauras. “We have to be ready to meet that every changing landscape.”

TEEX students from the advanced rope rescue course practiced a variety of rescues around Kyle Field, including traveling on a rope between the two goalposts inside the stadium. TEEX Rescue Instructor Luis Cuevas says this is a passion for him.

“The first CLC (Cooperative Learning Center) I [attended was in] Venezuela," said Cuevas. “I learned about TEEX in 2006.” Cuevas continued. “It was a lifelong dream to train with those guys and multiple knowledge to other people.”

Houston Fire Department first responder Vallice Ford said this knowledge can help especially during hurricane season here in Texas.

“I worked through [Hurricane] Harvey," said Ford. “Hopefully it doesn’t get that bad, – [if it does] I’ll be able to tie to anchor points if I have to get in the water to get somebody. I’ll take them to higher ground or take them out of the flood waters.”

