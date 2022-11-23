Elizabeth Holmes recommended to serve her prison sentence in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of multi-billion-dollar company Theranos, may be spending the next decade of her life in Bryan.

Following Holmes' sentencing of 11 years, on Friday federal judge Edward Davila formally recommended that Holmes serve her sentence in Aggieland, at the all-female Federal Prison Camp of Bryan. This location currently houses about 540 inmates.

The inmate handbook for this prison describes it as a minimum security facility. The handbook indicates Holmes, like any other prisoner, will have an assigned cell, wear prison garb, be required to clean her room and be limited on items she can have in her possession.

If housed in Bryan, Holmes will be able to contact friends and family through a private prison messaging system and video calls. She won’t be able to receive more than three hundred and sixty dollars in her commissary account. She should have access to library services, continuing education, and parenting classes.

Inmates at the Bryan camp can have escorted trips off-site for medical treatment, visits to critically ill family members, and ability to leave for work purposes, according to the handbook. KRHD did reach out to the Bureau of Prisons to inquire as to whether Holmes will receive unique treatment as a high-profile inmate, but didn’t receive a direct response.

Holmes has been sentenced to spend over 11 years in prison for four counts of defrauding investors.

Ultimately the Bureau of Prisons will decide whether she comes to Bryan or is located elsewhere.