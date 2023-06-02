Eats & Beats returns to Lake Walk this Saturday

BRYAN, Texas — Lake Walk is excited to announce the return of its summer concert series, Eats & Beats [lakewalktx.com], this Saturday, June 3 at the Lake Walk Pavilion.

The summer concert series will kick off with The Leslie Lugo Band [leslielugo.com], a Grammy Award winning Latin-inspired cover band guaranteed to get attendees on the dance floor. Food trucks and a bar will be available on-site for guests to enjoy. Food trucks will open at 7 p.m. and the band will take the stage at 8 p.m. A fan zone sponsored by Big Shots Aggieland [bigshotsgolf.com] will be open with lawn games, giveaways, and more.

Eats & Beats will run for five Saturdays in June and July.

The dates and lineup are as follows:

June 3 - The Leslie Lugo Band

June 17 - Sue Foley Band

July 1 - Sun Valley Station

July 15 - Jack Thweatt

July 29 - Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers

Each concert is free and open to the public to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Outside coolers are not permitted.

Lake Walk is located at 4107 Lake Atlas Dr., in Bryan, TX. Attendees will find the Pavilion stage located directly across from the main entrance of The Stella Hotel [thestellahotel.com].