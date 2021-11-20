E. coli bacteria discovered in Navosta water supply

NAVASOTA, Texas — E. coli bacteria was discovered in a Navasota water supply Friday, said city officials.

The city has since isolated the water well.

The affected well will be disinfected Monday, Nov. 22. with city officials projecting the issue to be resolved by Wednesday of that week.

Inducing sickness, symptoms of the E. coli bacteria include the following:

Diarrhea

Cramps

Nausea

Headaches

and other symptoms

It is also known to pose a special health risk to the following groups of people:

Infants

Young children

Elderly

People with severely compromised immune systems

