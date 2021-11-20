Watch
E. coli bacteria discovered in Navosta water supply

(Source: Pixabay.com)
Posted at 6:13 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 19:13:34-05

NAVASOTA, Texas — E. coli bacteria was discovered in a Navasota water supply Friday, said city officials.

The city has since isolated the water well.

The affected well will be disinfected Monday, Nov. 22. with city officials projecting the issue to be resolved by Wednesday of that week.

Inducing sickness, symptoms of the E. coli bacteria include the following:

  • Diarrhea
  • Cramps
  • Nausea
  • Headaches
  • and other symptoms

It is also known to pose a special health risk to the following groups of people:

  • Infants
  • Young children
  • Elderly
  • People with severely compromised immune systems

