DSABV accepting volunteers this summer for camp sessions, June 8 to Aug 5

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Calling all campers!

This summer, the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley is excited to host a series of fun, safe camps and they're looking for some volunteers.

As a volunteer, you may get assigned to a specific camper(s) or float around helping and joining in on all the fun!

The campers' ages range from 7 to 37.

Flexible scheduling is available for both their programs listed below:

Summer Day Retreats (7:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.): Happening each Tuesday and Thursday that they do not have a Summer Day Camp

June 8th

June 10th

June 22nd

June 24th

June 29th

July 1st

July 6th

July 8th

July 13th

July 15th

July 20th

July 22nd

August 3rd

August 5th

Summer Day Camp 1 (7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.)

June 14th

June 15th

June 16th

June 17th

June 18th

Summer Day Camp 2 (7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.)

July 26th

July 27th

July 28th

July 29th

July 30th

Volunteers may sign-up at the link here or email clare@dsabv.org

