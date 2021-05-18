Watch
DSABV accepting volunteers this summer for camp sessions, June 8 to Aug 5

Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 18, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, TX — Calling all campers!

This summer, the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley is excited to host a series of fun, safe camps and they're looking for some volunteers.

As a volunteer, you may get assigned to a specific camper(s) or float around helping and joining in on all the fun!

The campers' ages range from 7 to 37.

Flexible scheduling is available for both their programs listed below:

Summer Day Retreats (7:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.): Happening each Tuesday and Thursday that they do not have a Summer Day Camp

  • June 8th
  • June 10th
  • June 22nd
  • June 24th
  • June 29th
  • July 1st
  • July 6th
  • July 8th
  • July 13th
  • July 15th
  • July 20th
  • July 22nd
  • August 3rd
  • August 5th

Summer Day Camp 1 (7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.)

  • June 14th
  • June 15th
  • June 16th
  • June 17th
  • June 18th

Summer Day Camp 2 (7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.)

  • July 26th
  • July 27th
  • July 28th
  • July 29th
  • July 30th

Volunteers may sign-up at the link here or email clare@dsabv.org

