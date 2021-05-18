DSABV accepting volunteers this summer for camp sessions, June 8 to Aug 5

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Calling all campers!
This summer, the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley is excited to host a series of fun, safe camps and they're looking for some volunteers.
As a volunteer, you may get assigned to a specific camper(s) or float around helping and joining in on all the fun!
The campers' ages range from 7 to 37.
Flexible scheduling is available for both their programs listed below:
Summer Day Retreats (7:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.): Happening each Tuesday and Thursday that they do not have a Summer Day Camp
- June 8th
- June 10th
- June 22nd
- June 24th
- June 29th
- July 1st
- July 6th
- July 8th
- July 13th
- July 15th
- July 20th
- July 22nd
- August 3rd
- August 5th
Summer Day Camp 1 (7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.)
- June 14th
- June 15th
- June 16th
- June 17th
- June 18th
Summer Day Camp 2 (7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.)
- July 26th
- July 27th
- July 28th
- July 29th
- July 30th
Volunteers may sign-up at the link here or email clare@dsabv.org
“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!