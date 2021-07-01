Drivers spared 15 hours of traffic due to the pandemic, A&M report finds

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A new report from Texas A&M's Transportation Institute shows a significant drop in road congestion as a result of the pandemic.

The 2021 urban mobility report found that commuter traffic dropped 50% at the start of the pandemic compared to 2019.

Here locally, drivers wasted about 15 hours in traffic during 2020... down from 30 hours in 2019.

"The big thing that we found in 2020 is that we really flattened the congestion curve in 2020 a lot of the morning peak period for example across the country essentially was non-existent /but to/ so we've really seen this tremendous shift in when trips were taking place." shared Bill Eisele, co-author of the 2021 Urban Mobility Report.

The report found that the trucking industry's travel numbers were the same during the pandemic

