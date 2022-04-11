Dreams come true: Aggie fan battling cancer gets to attend spring game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M fan battling cancer got the full Aggieland experience this weekend.

With the help of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Chapter and the Texas A&M Foundation, Parker Major Williams had his dream come true.

William's only wish was to attend an A&M football game.

Well, he did that, and so much more.

”Oh it’s awesome, I've waited so long to come to Kyle field and it’s great, you got all these fans out here and it’s beyond words,” said Williams.

He began his experience with a warm welcome at the Stella Hotel from Coach Gary Blair, followed by a meet and greet with Joni Taylor, and topped it off by running onto Kyle field with the team for the spring game.

”It was pure joy, it was just amazing with all the smoke and nitrogen out there I was just kind of just focusing on not falling over, falling down on my face,” said Major.

Major said the hospitality and kindness he received to make this experience all happen is something he will never forget.