Dr. Sullivan appointed as new Brazos County Health Authority

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — On March 23, Brazos County announced that Dr. Seth Sullivan has been appointed as their new County Health Authority.

Dr. Sullivan will be replacing Dr. Eric Wilke in this role.

Since 2013, Dr. Sullivan has served as the Alternate Health Authority for Brazos County. With COVID-19, Dr. Sullivan is cited for playing a large role, giving guidance to local elected officials, and leading press conferences to inform the community.

An infectious disease physician at Baylor Scott & White, Dr. Sullivan's noted expertise in local public health was reported as a strong contributing factor to his appointment.

“We look forward to having Dr. Sullivan serve as the Health Authority in Brazos County”, states Santos Navarrette, Jr., Brazos County Health District Director. “His leadership and guidance will assist the health district in protecting the health of our community.”

According to their news release, the health authority role in the state of Texas includes the following:

· Establishing, maintaining, and enforcing jurisdictional quarantine orders;

· Aiding local boards of health, local health departments in quarantine inspections, disease prevention, and suppression efforts, birth, and death statistics, and general sanitation issues within their jurisdiction;

· Reporting the presence of contagious, infectious, and dangerous epidemic diseases to local and state authorities;

· Aiding local jurisdictions and boards of health in carrying out public health required rules, ordinances, sanitation laws, quarantine rules, and required reporting of any vital statistics collected.

"The Brazos County Health District welcomes Dr. Seth Sullivan as the newly appointed Health Authority." the news release stated in its closing.

