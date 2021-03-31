Dr. M. Katherine Banks selected as the 26th President of Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has officially confirmed M. Katherine Banks as the twenty-sixth President of Texas A&M University.

Dr. Banks, currently Vice-Chancellor of Engineering and National Laboratories and Dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering, will assume her new duties starting June 1.

Additionally, President Banks will also hold the title Vice-Chancellor of National Laboratories and National Security Strategic Initiatives, in relation to her continued involvement with Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Bush Combat Development Complex at the RELLIS Campus.

“We have all worked with Dr. Banks for many years and we know what she has done to transform our engineering college, which this week the U.S. News & World Report ranked as the best in Texas,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “Dr. Banks is going to do for the university what she has already done for engineering. She is going to be a great president.”

“I am truly honored that the Board of Regents has selected me to be the next president of this great university,” said Dr. Banks. “Crucial listening sessions will begin soon with key stakeholders across campus and beyond to gather perspectives concerning the issues, challenges, and opportunities that we face today. I look forward to working together as we take Texas A&M University to new levels of preeminence.”

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation with a budget of $6.3 billion. The System is a statewide network of 11 universities; a comprehensive health science center; eight state agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management; and the RELLIS Campus.

