DPS: Vehicle crashes head-on into sheriff's office vehicle while fleeing from Texas Game Wardens

SNOOK, TX — A passenger vehicle crashed head-on into an unmarked sheriff's office vehicle while fleeing from Texas Game Wardens, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 10:40 a.m., DPS Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash on FM 50 near Snook.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier passenger car was fleeing from Texas Game Wardens while traveling northbound. An unmarked Burleson County Sheriff's Office vehicle, identified as a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, was traveling southbound assisting the Game Wardens.

Authorities say the passenger car weaved into the oncoming lane several times before striking the sheriff's office's vehicle head-on. The Tahoe was able to come to a stop before the crash.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Stegemoller of Washington, and a passenger were flown to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

The sheriff's deputy driving the unmarked Tahoe was not injured in the collision.

DPS says this is an ongoing investigation.

