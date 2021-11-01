Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

DPS: Trooper causes two-vehicle crash in College Station

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
Report: DPS trooper wounded in shootout
Posted at 12:23 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 15:02:40-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A two-vehicle crash in College Station has left two people in the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 158 and Farm-to-Market 1179.

A trooper inside a marked vehicle failed to yield the right of way at the intersection while attempting to turn left, according to a DPS press release.

Both the trooper and the other driver were transported to Scott and White Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.