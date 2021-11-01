DPS: Trooper causes two-vehicle crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A two-vehicle crash in College Station has left two people in the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 158 and Farm-to-Market 1179.

A trooper inside a marked vehicle failed to yield the right of way at the intersection while attempting to turn left, according to a DPS press release.

Both the trooper and the other driver were transported to Scott and White Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

