Dozens of students, Jewish supporters hold silent walk to remember lives lost in the war in Israel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggie community presented a united front in a “walk for solidarity” Thursday evening, remembering victims of the war in Israel.

Senior Mia Michaels, tells 15 ABC’S Chris Talley that her heart is broken by the war across the world, but having her friends behind her makes a difference.

“It doesn’t matter what religion you are — we are all here to support Israel, that’s the biggest thing. We are anti-terrorism, and we are here to support no matter if you are Jewish, Christian, Muslim whatever. We are here to support," Michaels said.

"It's not about anything, it's about anti-terrorism, and that does not go with A&M’s values"

For anyone interested in supporting the Rohr Chabad Jewish Center at Texas A&M University, click here.