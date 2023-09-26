Dozens of Aggies camp outside Kyle Field for tickets to football game against Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — To many, Aggie Football is a very important part of student culture at Texas A&M University. Right outside of Kyle Field on Tuesday, there were dozens of students camping for tickets that they even couldn't get until next week.

Many of those students told 15ABC that it's all for the "12th Man".

Mitchell Lathan, a senior and die-hard football fan, waited to score the best seats in the house by camping out for tickets.

“If I’m going to be there all four quarters, I want to actually be able to see the game and go out and support our guys," Lathan said.

Lathan is one of the dozens of students who was outside of Kyle Field with tents, chairs, and electronics — preparing to be some of the first to get tickets next Monday to the game against Alabama.

The senior says he has it all figured out.

“[My friends and I have a] spreadsheet of different time slots, and we have about 10 of us that are just rotating, as people have classes, and we're taking turns who’s actually camping out here," Lathan said.

A&M junior, Ariana Morganti, said the wait is so important that she gathered 20 of her closest friends to do it with her.

“We’re all this kind of one big mosh-pit of people now — we are just switching shifts for the week," Morganti said.

"It’ll be interesting.”

While the rest of the week is going to be spent sleeping outside of Kyle Field, Morganti said she’s doing it at all costs, even if it means missing the classroom.

“If someone’s not here and it comes down to it, and we’ve been here for a week, I would skip class just to come here," Morganti said.

Texas A&M takes on Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.