Downtown Bryan hosting free concert for students this Sunday

BRYAN, Texas — Downtown Bryan will be hosting 'Maroon & White Night' in Downtown Bryan this Thursday.

This free event will be open to Texas A&M and Blinn students to celebrate the beginning of the fall semester.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and will feature a free concert at 8 p.m. featuring The Spazmatics.

Students will also receive a 12% discount at participating establishments upon showing their ID.

The following establishments include:

All The King’s Men

3rd on Main Kitchen

Caffe Capri

Casa Rodriguez

Itzá Bip Artisanal Clothing

The Milton Parker Home B&B

Old Bryan Marketplace

Polite Coffee

Proudest Monkey

Rising Dawn Home Interiors & More

Ronin

Rx Pizza

Savage Diva

Taco Crave

"We are thrilled to welcome students to Downtown Bryan for Maroon & White Night!," said Katelyn Brown, community engagement manager at Destination Bryan. "We want students to come and explore all that Bryan has to offer during their time here in Aggieland.”

TAMU Transportation will offer free shuttles from the Texas A&M campus to Downtown Bryan.

Shuttles will pick up at Old Main Drive on campus and will drop off on 26th Street next to The Palace Theater. Shuttles will operate continuously from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and then again from 10:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

