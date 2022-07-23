Dog with two tumors beating odds in College Station foster home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jake the dog is looking for his fur-ever home and is currently on the road to recovery, thanks to a local rescue. The two tumors on his neck have been there for quite a few years now.

A good samaritan in McLennan County noticed his condition and removed him from a home where he wasn’t receiving the medical care he desperately needed. Earlier this month, Jake was transported to a College Station foster home.

Joshua Miller, a travel nurse fostering Jake with his long-time girlfriend Debra, said every day people can do their part with organizations like Long Way Home Adoptables.

“Long Way Home Adoptables does a lot of work with smaller animals, especially older ones that need a lot of medical care," Miller said. "[They] cover all the costs, really you just gotta be able to ... give your time."

Additionally, since being rescued there is a noticeable difference in the size of Jake's tumors. They have been drained and he is now capable to move his neck from side to side for the first time in six years, according to Long Way Home Adoptables.

The reassuring news is that the radiographs show that there are no nodules or any metastases found throughout the rest of his body.

Meanwhile, Miller is doing what he can to give Jake a normal life, even if it is just temporary. He already has so many people showing him love.

Miller wants everyone to know that Jake adjusting well, fitting in with his own pets, and is very curious about the other animals they are fostering at the moment.

“I think he just seems really happy to have a chance to interact with the other dogs and people, and just checking things out in the new environment. I am just really hopeful for him to continue to have such a great team looking out for him and helping him on his journey.”

Long Way Home Adotables is always looking for those willing to help animals that may not get the attention and treatment necessary to have a promising future otherwise.

If you would like to help the rescue, and if fostering or monetary donations are not feasible, transporting these animals to various locations is also an option.

You will be able to find updates, as well as ways you can support Jake, by visiting their Facebook page: Long Way Home Adoptables | Facebook.