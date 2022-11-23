Dog Tales exhibit explores the evolution of canines

BRYAN, Texas — It is often said that dogs are man's best friend — and I know mine is like part of the family.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has a new exhibit. It explores the connection between canines and humans.

Maria Lazo, the museum's associate director, said while exploring the exhibit you can learn about the wild animal and common household pet.

"We have our Ice Age exhibit, so even pulling it back into that time period and talking about the Dyer Wolf and all the big cats that lived alongside them, so for me, I am always trying to connect with the past," Lazo said.

There are lots of interactive displays to get to know your four-legged friend better, including one created by students in the Texas A&M University Visual Arts Program.

Lazo said the community helps exhibits get put together in the travel room, like Dog Tales.

"We're able to collaborate with departments at the Texas A&M University and even local lenders, you never know what surprises people have in their homes," she said.

A father-and-daughter duo came to find out more about canines. Nic LoGalbo said the museum is a beneficial asset to the area.

"Exhibits are always changing, it's always something different. It's never consistently the same thing, the dogs one today was really nice," LoGalbo said.

He said despite how small Bryan and College Station are compared to other cities, there are a lot of educational resources, like the museum.

His daughter, Victoria, enjoys learning new facts in her community with her dad.

"So, the red fox is actually not red that much. It's kind of brown," she said.

With several specimens and artifacts on display, community members have several opportunities to learn about this history of dogs.