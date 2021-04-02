DivaDance Bryan/College Station in search of its own studio!

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Businesses are constantly finding ways to overcome obstacles that would otherwise shut them down.

The locally-owned, DivaDance Bryan/College Station is no exception.

Upbeat music with the steps to match.

"This is one of the things I look forward to every week. It's on my calendar," Brenda Pena, a dance student shared with KRHD 25 News.

The DivaDance Bryan/ College station class busted out their dance moves with guest instructor Trey Maxwell.

"Our community is incredibly inclusive and so people come back because they are a part of our community, but also because they get a really good workout, and they have fun while doing it," Maxwell said.

All the while, owner, Lindsey Collins is on the move to find her own studio.

"To have my own space. Oh, it would be great. It would mean because I could hold classes daily," Collins said.

Lindsey started up this franchise in summer 2019, renting space and even holding classes outside to keep her classes going.

"The people at Wendy's, they all came out one night, all the workers, and they were like 'Yay. And we all turned around like, 'Oh. We had an audience, but I mean, it was fun!"

The experience hasn't shied away members. Collins isn't sure when she'll find her own studio... but knows one thing for sure.

The girls will continue to have fun on the dance floor

"I enjoy instructing too. I find a lot of passion when it comes to seeing others, seeing inspiration in others, and seeing their confidence in what they are doing," Pena said.

So, as long as the owner has a dance floor, any dance floor students can release energy with DivaDance Bryan/College Station.

Diva Dance Bryan/ College Station holds in-person classes at least once or twice a week and also has a variety of online classes.