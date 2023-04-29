Dirt gets moved into Reed Arena as Aggieland gets ready for Bull Riding

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Reed arena is saddling up for the PBR Velocity Tour Friday and Saturday, as bull riders from all across the country ride into Aggieland.

But before the crowd and the bulls head in, the hard-wood and basketballs roll out.

Stephen Jester is the Production Manager in charge of directing the transformation and said planning started months ago.

“[Planning starts 3 months in advance.] We look at the event, how to get in, how to get out, the power [to the building,] how high the roof is and will we fit in here? Once we get the advance process out the way – we come in.” Explained Jester.

And coming in doesn’t mean just bringing a few piles of dirt, but rather 40 to 45 dump trucks full of it – from right here in Bryan to cover the arena floor.

Chris Mallonee one of the Dirt Managers for the PBR and said that’s “no bull”.

“Dirt wise it usually takes me about 4 to 5 hours to get it in, get it leveled off, and ready to go for the steel crew,. I’ll come in the next day and spend another 2 to 3 hours getting the show ready then we are ready to go.” Explained Mallonee.

While the set up and the tear down of events like this take up a huge amount of time, Mallonee said it’s satisfying to his hard work pay off.

“Once you see the final product, being at the opening ceremonies on the first night of the show it makes it all worth it.” Said Mallonee.

Jester says from set up to the actual bull riding, is a show worth seeing once it’s all come together.

“The good thing about this show is that it doesn’t matter if you’re 2 years old or 90 years old, everyone can come out to have a good time. It is a rock-and-roll show, it’s not just the bull riding but the whole atmosphere and the feel of it. We put a lot of work into it to give the best show possible.” Said Jester.

The event takes place Friday April 28 at 8 P.M.

And Saturday at 7 P.M.

Parking is $10

Tickets are still available at PBR.com