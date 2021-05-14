Dine Around at Century Square happening this weekend, May 15

BRYAN, TX — This Saturday, May 15, 'Dine Around at Century Square' will go from 5:30 to 9:00 P.M., giving ticket buyers a chance to sample 14 different restaurants and bars.

From samples of Juanita's Mexican Margaritas to the tastes of Pokeworks 'Sweet Ahi Chicken', the event promises to be a foodie's paradise.

Those who sample all 14 will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a one-night stay at The George Hotel and a $50 gift card to The Canteen.

The first 200 attendees will score a branded, utensil travel set as well.

Free parking will be located in the Century Square parking garage and tickets run $15 per adult or $8 each for children 10 and under.

Local shops will also remain open and live music will be played throughout this event.

To purchase your ticket(s), click here!

