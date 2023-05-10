Destination Bryan & local businesses selected as winners in the 2023 Texas Travel Awards

BRYAN — Destination Bryan is excited to announce that local Bryan businesses and events were selected as winners in 4 categories [texastravelawards.com] for the 2023 Texas Travel Awards.

The Texas Travel Awards [texastravelawards.com] recognizes and celebrates top travel destinations and attractions across the Lone Star State. Texans love to travel, and this awards program brought to you by the publishers of Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine, and Texas Music highlights the top places, businesses, and things to do, luring travelers to hit the open road and explore this great state.

Destination Bryan brought home awards in the following categories:



“First Friday is truly the community’s event and we know they are as excited about this award as we are.” said Chris Ortegon, special events coordinator at Destination Bryan. “For over 15 years, First Friday has showcased the community, arts and culture of Bryan and we are honored to receive this award.”

“Receiving this recognition for our social media presence is truly an honor, not only for Destination Bryan, but for our entire community,” said Chris Riggins, Marketing Manager at Destination Bryan. “We work hard to ensure our social media content really highlights the incredible small businesses we have here while striving to be representative of everyone who lives in or visits Bryan, Texas.”



"We're honored to be included! Our team and our community are the best around and we all greatly appreciate this recognition." said Amanda Light, Co-Owner of Ronin Farm & Restaurant.



“We are extremely humbled and honored to receive such a prestigious award in our first year of operations.” said Jamie Cox, General Manager of Legends Event Center. “Our team at Legends Event Center has worked tirelessly to schedule and host some amazing events that help boost the economic impact to the Bryan community; as well as provide revenue generating opportunities for the venue. It has been a collective effort from the start, and we are extremely thankful for and excited about our partnership with Destination Bryan. They have been instrumental in supporting our efforts to showcase Legends Event Center and the city of Bryan.”



Big Market includes any city over 80,000 population and the Texas Travel Awards are voted on by a panel of judges [texastravelawards.com] of hospitality industry advocates including travel writers, Texas media personalities, and musicians.