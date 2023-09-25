Destination Bryan announces full slate of events for the 2023 holiday season

BRYAN — Join Destination Bryan this holiday season in Historic Downtown Bryan for a variety of family-friendly events beginning with Halloween all the way through Christmas.

Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan

October 27 in Downtown Bryan starting at 4:00 PM

Join us on Friday, Oct. 27 for the annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, kids' crafts, and more kid-friendly fun.

Businesses and organizations can join Destination Bryan and Bryan Broadcasting to present the 4th annual Halloweentown in Historic Downtown Bryan. Non-profits and downtown merchants can register for a booth by visiting this link. All other businesses that would like to be involved or sponsor the event must contact allison@bryanbroadcasting.com.

Lights On!

November 17 in Downtown Bryan starting at 6:30 PM

Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season in Bryan with the annual Lights On! Help us countdown to turn on thousands of lights along Main Street and Bryan Avenue to illuminate picturesque Historic Downtown Bryan.

This free, family-friendly event will include holiday photo backdrop stations, live music, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Annual Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade

December 7 in Downtown Bryan starting at 6:00 PM

Come enjoy the only lighted Christmas Parade in Bryan-College Station! The parade will begin at 6:00 PM at 24th and Bryan Street heading south, turn on 28th, and head back up Main Street. Floats, vehicles, fire engines and more, all complete with lights, of course. Join us for this night of fun! It's been rumored that Santa Claus will also be making an appearance at the end of the parade.

Interested in partaking in the event? The theme for the parade this year is Howdy Holidays so get ready to showcase the best A&M or Texas float! Prizes will be awarded to the floats with the best-themed decorations decided by our judging panel. Register to be a part of the parade.

We can't wait to see you there! As always, you can visit destinationbryan.com/events for an interactive calendar featuring all the best upcoming events in Bryan, Texas.