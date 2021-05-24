Despite recent shootings, violent crimes are down in College Station

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — A wave of violence this weekend in the Bryan, College Station area with three shootings in College Station and one in Bryan.

Population growth often leads to an increase in crime.

But is that the case in the twin cities?

Even though it looks like crime is up, police say that isn't necessarily the case.

In fact, both Bryan and College Station PD say that most categories of crime are down in this area.

The crime spree started Friday night with a shooting at the H-E-B on Texas Ave in College Station.

"You never want to hear happen in your hometown. Certainly not in your neighborhood. Non-the less that did occur," Mayor Karl Mooney, College Station said.

As this area continues to grow, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says there is a chance that there will be an increase in crime.

But despite the shootings over the weekend, College Station Police say violent crime numbers are down.

"Over an extended period of time, we've seen a decrease on violent crimes even as our population has grown. And so what are all the factors. That is really hard to tell," Officer Tristan Lopez, PIO, College Station Police Department said.

There was also a shooting in Bryan over the weekend. The police department says the number of shootings are about the same compared to last year.

"We can't predict when violent crimes are going to occur and I know for the city of Bryan, at least, all of our recent incidents, none of them have been related," Officer Kole Taylor, PIO, Bryan Police Department said.

College Station police say they have a system in place to measure response time verses how much time is available for officers to be proactive and try to prevent crime from happening.

"As that number shifts, then that's the formula that can be used to identify how many personnel we need on an annual basis," Lopez said.

Both the Bryan and College Station police departments say they seen more crimes related to property and car thefts than shootings.

