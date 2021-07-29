Delta variant confirmed in Brazos County, hospitalized persons mainly unvaccinated

BRAZOS COUNTY, TEXAS — According to the Brazos County Health District, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has reached the Brazos Valley.

During a press conference, the Brazos County Health Authority, Dr. Seth Sullivan, confirmed that 16 Delta variants have been reported.

Dr. Sullivan added that at this time, the majority of patients needing hospitalization in the ICU are among the non-vaccinated.

"We are not over, we are not done with COVID-19" Dr. Sullivan shared. According to their county report, 87% of new COVID-19 cases are from non-vaccinated persons.

A larger concern for health authorities... the underage population, too young to qualify for already authorized vaccines.

Dr. Sullivan added, that while the Center for Disease Control's definition of a high transmission county matches Brazos, they are not allowed to enforce a mask mandate again due to Governor Greg Abbott's executive that banned the practice this spring.

At the time of this publication, the Health District is reporting a total of 413 COVID-19 cases in Brazos.

In closing, Dr. Sullivan noted the importance of their mobile vaccine clinic in getting the remainder of the county vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment and get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, click here or call 979-361-5747.

