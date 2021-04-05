Degallery in Bryan to showcase IB student artwork on April 6

BRYAN, TX — On April 6, Degallery will be hosting a one-day art show featuring the International Baccalaureate seniors of Bryan High School.

"Come and see how talented our kids are," Degallery shared on Facebook. According to their event details, the evening will begin at 6 P.M. and admission is completely free!

The international award-winning art will be on display until 8 P.M. and IB students will be there to explain their respected pieces.

