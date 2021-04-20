Decades of alleged child sexual abuse ends with a 17-year prison sentence

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

54 year-old, Albert Hernandez, pleaded guilty and waived his appeal as a part of his plea agreement. He was facing a maximum possible sentence of 20 years.

On Sept 27, 2017, a 15-year-old girl reported to her mother that an acquaintance of the family had touched her inappropriately. The teen then identified Hernandez as her abuser.

According to a press release, Hernandez's DNA was collected on clothing worn by the victim. When confronted by police, Hernandez confessed to inappropriately touching the girl.

On August 23, 2017, Texas Rangers conducted a follow-up interview with family members of Hernandez, when two women came forward and stated they had been abused as children by Hernandez. However, due to the age of those cases, Texas' statute of limitations prevented prosecutors from filing any additional charges against Hernandez.

Three of Hernandez's victims read impact statements during his sentencing, and all three were prepared to testify at Hernandez’s trial, had he not pleaded guilty.

“The voice of one girl stopped decades of abuse by this man. The courage of these young women and the work of the Texas Rangers, ensured that the years of pain Hernandez inflicted resulted in a sentence close to the maximum.” - shared Assistant District Attorney Kara Comte and Kristin Burns, prosecutors on behalf of the State of Texas.

