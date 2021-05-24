Deadly wrong-way crash in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas — Police are still investigating what led to a wrong-way crash in Navasota this afternoon that left one driver dead and one injured.

Officials said the crash happened in the 300 block of Washington Ave. and Lasalle St., where police said a driver entered oncoming traffic and crossed the yellow lane divider.

That driver crashed in a head-on collision with another driver of a pickup truck, police said. The pickup driver was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Bryan, but officials pronounced the wrong-way driver dead at the scene.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said more details would be released tomorrow as authorities still need to notify the deceased driver's next of kin.

This is a developing story.