Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty in capital murder of Trooper Damon Allen

BREAKING: Judge sentences Dabrett Black to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Update 1:10 p.m. : Jurors returned a guilty verdict against Dabrett Black, the man accused of shooting Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen to death in 2017.

Original article

BRYAN, Texas — KRHD News is live in the Brazos County Courthouse, while the court awaits a verdict.

Here's a live update of the proceedings: