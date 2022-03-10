Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty in capital murder of Trooper Damon Allen

BREAKING: Judge sentences Dabrett Black to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Update 1:10 p.m. : Jurors returned a guilty verdict against Dabrett Black, the man accused of shooting Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen to death in 2017.
Original article
BRYAN, Texas — KRHD News is live in the Brazos County Courthouse, while the court awaits a verdict.
Here's a live update of the proceedings:
Dabrett Black has written a statement in his defense, which has been handed to the jury and admitted as evidence. (4)— Rebecca Fiedler (@RebeccaFiedler1) March 10, 2022