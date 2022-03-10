Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty in capital murder of Trooper Damon Allen

Dabrett Black mugshot
Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Dabrett Black mugshot
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:48:29-05

BREAKING: Judge sentences Dabrett Black to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Update 1:10 p.m. : Jurors returned a guilty verdict against Dabrett Black, the man accused of shooting Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen to death in 2017.

Original article

BRYAN, Texas — KRHD News is live in the Brazos County Courthouse, while the court awaits a verdict.

Here's a live update of the proceedings:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.