Daughter of long-time Bryan ISD teacher, former student competes in 2021 National Finals Rodeo

A long-time Brazos Valley teacher is asking the community to support her daughter as she potentially takes on a national stage this year.

Layne Lampley of Bryan is one of eight finalists entered to sing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Her mother, Patty Lampley, reached out to her former colleagues within Bryan ISD to share the news and ask for their help in representing the school district.

"I had the pleasure of working in Bryan ISD for 34 years," said Lampley. "I retired in 2019. My husband, Jim and I raised four daughters, all of which attended Bryan schools then went on to graduate from Texas A&M."

Layne, the youngest in the family and a 2013 graduate of Rudder High School, advanced to the finals and can now win by public vote. The Aggie was also a member of The Catalena Cowgirls, a precision rodeo drill team, and performed the National Anthem with the team at each event.

Anyone who would like to vote for Lampley can visit the contest website.